Carla Morrison: Tiny Desk Concert

The magic of Carla Morrison's music is in the intimacy of her lyrics and her voice. I've seen the Mexican singer-songwriter woo small audiences and large crowds with an elegance that's only grown since her first releases.That power to mesmerize is on full display during her time behind the desk with four songs that draw on the things that have earned Morrison stans all over Latin America.

After the opening piano strains of "Contigo," we're treated to a display of how Morrison's lyrics can sometimes move the singer herself as she confesses to shedding a few tears during the chorus.

There is an underlying sense of purpose and release in this music as she explains why she took a break from her music career and how that influences the passion behind her latest album, El Renacimiento.

In fact, even as she introduces "Encontrarme" as an ode to self discovery and recovery, Morrison displays where the emotion in her lyrics come from as she tears up explaining the origin of the song.

"I'm so emotional," she says through tears, "because it's been a long time since I've been touring and I took a really long time to come back to myself and to be able to sing again. Just to be here means a lot to me because I do watch NPR Tiny Desk at home!"

As if it couldn't get any more emotional, Morrison introduces "Te Regalo" by introducing the object of her melodic affections, her husband and co-producer, Alejandro Jiménez.

I'm not saying you should have a box of tissues nearby while you watch Carla Morrison's performance, but it came in handy for me.

SET LIST

"Contigo"

"Encontrarme"

"Te Regalo"

"Disfruto"

MUSICIANS

Carla Morrison: vocals

Alejandro Jiménez: guitar

Daniel Fraire: keys

Samuel Felix: drums

Edgar Hernandez: bass

Damaris Fraire: vocals

Sarai Pajon: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Hannah Copeland

Animation: Alanté Serene

Production Assistant: Jill Britton

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Anamaria Sayre, Fi O'Reilly

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

