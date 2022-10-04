Resources for disaster recovery
The State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Individual Assistance Program provides resources to individuals or families whose:
- Primary residence was destroyed or damaged
- Only means of transportation was destroyed or damaged, when alternative is not available
- Essential personal property was destroyed, damaged, or lost
- Medical/funeral/dental expenses were incurred as a direct result of the disaster
Apply for storm recovery assistance through the Individual Assistance Program.
Assistance is also available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Learn more about and apply for assistance through FEMA.