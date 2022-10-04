Resources for disaster recovery

The State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Individual Assistance Program provides resources to individuals or families whose:



Primary residence was destroyed or damaged

Only means of transportation was destroyed or damaged, when alternative is not available

Essential personal property was destroyed, damaged, or lost

Medical/funeral/dental expenses were incurred as a direct result of the disaster

Apply for storm recovery assistance through the Individual Assistance Program.

Assistance is also available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Learn more about and apply for assistance through FEMA.