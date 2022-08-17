© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scotland is making free period products the norm

By Juana Summers,
Megan LimJustine Kenin
Published August 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM AKDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Monica Lennon, a member of the Scottish Labour Party, about Scotland becoming the first country to offer free period products.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Megan Lim
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.