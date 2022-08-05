Aug. 6 is the last day to request a by-mail ballot

Tomorrow, Aug. 6, is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 16 “pick one” primary and the ranked choice general election. Voters have until 5 p.m. to request a ballot.

Although in previous elections by-mail ballots have been sent to all voters, this time voters have to fill out an application in order to receive one. After completing the application, a ballot will be sent to the mailing address you provide with instructions on how to vote.

You can find that application online at www.elections.alaska.gov. You must have a valid Alaska Driver’s License or State ID to apply to vote by-mail. You can also request a ballot electronically or vote absentee in-person.

If you’d like to learn more about the upcoming election, visit the KYUK voter guide.

