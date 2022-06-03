Parts of Florida are under a tropical storm warning

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

"As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for all of South Florida," National Weather Service Miami said on Twitter early Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected Friday night and Saturday, with heavy rain expected in South Florida, Central Florida and the Florida Keys.

In South Florida and the Keys, flash flooding is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

