What you need to know ahead of tonight's Bethel City Council meeting

During their May 24 meeting, the Bethel City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on whether to continue to allow ATVs on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. It became legal to drive them on the highway in January, after Gov. Mike Dunleavy overturned a state law banning them. Municipalities are allowed to make their own laws banning them, and others have, but the City of Bethel has not so far. This is to the chagrin of council member Rose “Sugar” Henderson. Henderson drafted the ordinance banning them from the highway.

In prior meetings about ATVs, Henderson has called them dangerous. The vote on ATVs has been postponed several times since the winter. The current laws allow drivers to operate them on highways with a maximum speed of 45 miles per hour. The driver must hold a valid license, and have plates and insurance for their vehicle.