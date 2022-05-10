© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electric cars have been slow to catch on in Wyoming. Some hope that will change

By Taylar Stagner
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM AKDT

The charging station network needed for electric cars will reach states like Wyoming last. It's sparsely populated and fighting to keep fossil fuels in America's energy mix.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is from Riverton, Wyoming and is Northern Arapahoe and Eastern Shoshone. A graduate of the undergraduate American Studies program, Taylar is accustomed to working at the intersections of activism, art, and academia. She was a McNair Scholar and a recipient of funding from the Social Justice Research Center for her research about the Wind River Reservation. She has presented her research at conferences across the country and loves to act and perform. The opportunity to work with talented staff at Wyoming Public Media is a privilege and she is ecstatic to learn and help as much as she can.