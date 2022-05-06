A farm hand in Kenya alerts authorities about a stray lion

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Lions are definitely not to be messed with. So when a farmhand in Kenya saw one, wildlife authorities were called. After investigating, it was discovered the lion was harmless. Turns out that in an attempt to protect their avocado tree seedlings, a homeowner had put them inside a bag that had a realistic picture of a lion's head on it. Now, you see, if I was that farmhand, I'd have said, (imitating county accent) Sweetheart, tell me my lion eyes are wrong.

