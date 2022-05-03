D.C. authorities are searching for a wild turkey that's been chasing people

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Authorities in Washington, D.C., are currently searching for a wild turkey that's been chasing people around the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for months. The attacks are so foul that signs have been put up warning walkers not to interact with the wildlife. Recently, authorities were right on its tail feathers. Before they could catch it, though, the bird crossed the D.C. border into Maryland and is still on the run. Personally, I hope they lock it up and throw away the tur-key (ph). It's MORNING EDITION.