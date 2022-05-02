Tokyo cafe caters to people who have put off their writing assignments

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a new cafe catering to specific procrastinators opening in Tokyo. It's called the Manuscript Writing Cafe, and the staff won't let you leave until you've finished your assignment. Now, to get in, writers have to state their goal and deadline. Then every hour, the staff checks in. You could even select your preferred level of nagging. So to review - a place with plenty of coffee and people nagging you to finish your work. That's every single newsroom in America. It's MORNING EDITION.