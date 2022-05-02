© 2022
See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM AKDT
Lizzo
Jamie McCarthy
Getty Images
Lizzo

The first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala.

Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — and it's always an opportunity for mega-wattage stars and influencers to turn out in style. (Big names usually come for free, but for those who have to pay, tickets are $35,000 apiece, and the cost of tables ranges from $200,000 to $300,000.)

Janelle Monáe
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Social media personality Fredrik Robertsson
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Social media personality Fredrik Robertsson
Tessa Thompson
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Naomi Campbell
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
(L-R) Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Getty Images
(L-R) Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Jodie Turner-Smith
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Janicza Bravo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Getty Images
Janicza Bravo
Kendall Jenner
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Phillip Lim, Michelle Yeoh, and Prabal Gurung
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Phillip Lim, Michelle Yeoh, and Prabal Gurung
Jordan Roth
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Jordan Roth
Chloe Kim
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Getty Images
Chloe Kim
Anderson .Paak
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Anderson .Paak
Influencer Isabelle Boemeke
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Influencer Isabelle Boemeke
Vanessa Hudgens
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Kaia Gerber
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Getty Images
Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Camila Cabello
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Ashley Park
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Getty Images
Ashley Park
La La Anthony
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Getty Images
La La Anthony
Mindy Kaling
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

This year's gala hosts are actress Regina King, the omnipresent Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The gala's honorary chairs are Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and fashion designer Tom Ford.

Earlier Monday, First Lady Jill Biden was the Met's special guest at the press launch of the Costume Institute's newest show, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which explores the evolution of American fashion from the 19th to late 20th centuries.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emma Chamberlain
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.