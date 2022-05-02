Canadian lawmakers pass amendment allowing prosecution of crimes on the moon

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Canadian government recently proposed a change to its legal code which allows it to prosecute crimes committed in space. Yeah, it may sound a bit strange, but it's part of a larger plan. Canada has partnered with the U.S. to create the Lunar Gateway space station. The station is set to launch in 2024 and will conduct scientific experiments and prep for missions to Mars. And while crime isn't common in space, they will be ready if it does happen once in a blue moon. It's MORNING EDITION.