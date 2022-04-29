Despite losing a leg to cancer, Jacky Hunt-Broersma chases marathon record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jacky Hunt-Broersma ran a marathon yesterday. She also ran a marathon the day before that and the day before that. She claimed a record 102 marathons in as many days. She did this even though she lost a leg to cancer. Her goal was 100 marathons. Then somebody else ran 101, so she did 102. And she is now celebrating by running two extra marathons to cool off. I think I'll go for a walk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.