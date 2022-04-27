The Bethel City Council has once again postponed their vote on banning ATVs from Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway

During their April 26 meeting, the Bethel City Council postponed their vote on a proposed law that would ban ATVs from Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. It will now be heard on May 24. Councilmember Conrad “CJ” McCormick made the motion to postpone the vote, saying that he would like to think of an alternative rather than ban the vehicles outright. McCormick said that he used to primarily use an ATV to get around.

The comment was directed toward Councilmember Rose “Sugar” Henderson. Henderson is the sponsor of the bill and its main champion. The vote on the ordinance has now been postponed several times since its initial hearing in January. Henderson said that the bill would make the road safer for ATVs and cars alike.

The council also voted to introduce a rezoning plan for Kasayuli Subdivision. Kasayuli is currently unzoned, but the council is set to vote on its zoning at their next meeting. The planning department has proposed Kasayuli to be predominantly residential, with some space designated for a park or playground.