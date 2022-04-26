Bethel City Council will hold a public hearing about ATVs on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway

During their April 26 meeting, the Bethel City Council is expected to hear public testimony on banning ATVs from Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. ATVs have been allowed on the highway since the state changed its laws in January. Now, some council members want to ban them again.

The council will also consider introducing an ordinance that would restructure the Board of Adjustment. The Board of Adjustment is the appeals board within the planning department. If a business or a resident doesn’t like the way the city or planning department has ruled on something, it can appeal the case with the Board of Adjustment. The Board of Adjustment is made up of all the members of Bethel City Council. If the ordinance to restructure the Board of Adjustment passes, it would instead consist of one officer trained in municipal law. That person would handle all appeals that come to the Board of Adjustment.

The council will also consider legislation to zone Kasayuli, which is currently unzoned. This ordinance would zone Kasayuli as mostly residential. Another portion would be zoned as an area where the city could build a park or a playground, or install boardwalks. Under this new proposed zoning, the McCann Treatment Center would be grandfathered in.

