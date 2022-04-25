MIT researchers confirm that it's hard to split the filling evenly in an Oreo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Twist apart an Oreo and the cream filling usually ends up mostly on one side. So MIT researchers decided to apply science to a better pull-apart. They dug into fluid dynamics and delamination. And they wrote a paper concluding, there's no secret. The production process makes it almost impossible to split the filling evenly. They told Smithsonian magazine, you just got to mush it manually. They do have a new field of science, though. They call it Oreology. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.