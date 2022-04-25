© 2022
Hair braiding expert offers a how-to class for dads and it is very popular

Published April 25, 2022 at 2:12 AM AKDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Annis Waugh is an expert in braiding hair. Her classes in England are usually full of women, so she decided to host a session at a local elementary school specifically for dads. She called the class beards and braids. It didn't just sell out; she had to start a waitlist for the dozens of dads who wanted in. Waugh told The Washington Post that at times, it was totally silent; their concentration levels were through the roof. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.