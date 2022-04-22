Calif. homeowner heard odd noises over the winter but didn't investigate

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

A rumbling from underneath your house could mean old pipes or troublesome supports. Some California homeowners heard odd noises - rumbling, snoring even - but decided to ignore it. Then spring arrived, and they found that a bear had chosen their crawl space for hibernating. BEAR League animal rescuers were called and found four more bears - four yearlings, including one that had been adopted by the mama bear. Five bears? That house must have been just right.

