After more than 20 years, Charles Darwin's missing notebooks are returned

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The librarians at Cambridge University in London were delighted when a pink gift bag showed up a few weeks ago with a treasure worth millions of dollars. Two notebooks that belonged to Charles Darwin had gone missing from the library two decades ago. Interpol even launched an international hunt. Now, here they were, along with a note that said, Happy Easter. They'll be on display soon as part of a Darwin exhibition.