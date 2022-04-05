The Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center is now open on Sundays and closed on Thursdays
You can now work out all weekend long in Bethel. Starting April 3, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center is open on Sundays. The facility is now open every day of the week except Thursday.
Here's the new schedule:
Monday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool
Tuesday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool
Wednesday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool
Thursday: CLOSED
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the fitness center; 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the fitness center; 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool