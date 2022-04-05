© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Health

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center is now open on Sundays and closed on Thursdays

KYUK | By Olivia Ebertz
Published April 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM AKDT
The pool at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center in Bethel.
Dean Swope/KYUK
/
The fitness center is now open every day of the week except Thursday.

You can now work out all weekend long in Bethel. Starting April 3, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center is open on Sundays. The facility is now open every day of the week except Thursday.

Here's the new schedule:

Monday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Tuesday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Wednesday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the fitness center; 5:30 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the fitness center; 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the fitness center; 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the pool

Olivia Ebertz
Olivia Ebertz is a News Reporter for KYUK. She also works as a documentary filmmaker. She enjoys learning languages, making carbs, and watching movies.
