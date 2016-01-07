In Cuba, Musicians Redefine The Classics

It's wintertime, and we're all a little chilly and in need of vitamin D. This week on Alt.Latino, we feel a ray of sunshine in the form of Anastasia Tsioulcas, one of NPR's finest music reporters.

Anastasia specializes in classical music, but also has a passion for hunting down fresh sounds from all corners of the world. One day, I'm going to sneak into her luggage and ride along like a stowaway.

Her most recent adventure was in Cuba, where she investigated what young classical musicians are doing. What she found is surprising, sweet and highly danceable.

