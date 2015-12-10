Los Mejores: Alt.Latino's Favorite Musicians Of 2015

It's that time of year when we review our favorite music, and as always, it was difficult to narrow it down to a handful of songs. One recurring theme in 2015: Whether it's Li Saumet from Bomba Estereo or up-and-coming singer Kali Uchis, it's been a fantastic time for female vocalists.

Join us as we review the songs and records that stole our hearts this year. As always, this is not a definitive list — just the beginning of an interactive one. So tell us about your favorite music of 2015!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.