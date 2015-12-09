NPR Music Presents: T-Pain In Concert

To mark the one-year anniversary of the most popular Tiny Desk Concert ever and the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, we hosted T-Pain at our Washington, D.C. headquarters. The inimitable Floridian performed a short set of classics, both his own and others', and a brand new, never before heard song from his forthcoming album, Stoicville: The Phoenix.

Set List

"Tipsy"

"Officially Yours" *

"Can't Believe It"

"A Change Is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke Cover)"

"Bartender"

"Need To Be Smokin"

* New song.

