Silk-Robe Songs: A Decadent Alt.Latino Playlist

I was recently on assignment in Los Angeles, where I was fortunate to stay at a nice, classic old Hollywood hotel. It sure beat the assignment where I had to stay at the "Banana Motel" in a border town in Central America, but that's another story.

So I did what anyone in my position would do: I put on my PJs, pretended they were a silk robe, imagined I was a black-and-white movie star, and leaned over the balcony nostalgically while creating a playlist. Here's some of that mixtape, which was originally titled "Music For Nostalgically Leaning Over The Balcony And Pretending To Think Of A Long-Lost Lover." I am neither melancholy nor mourning a lost love, so instead, let's just be wistful and enjoy this sweet summer mix.

