Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published May 26, 2015 at 1:03 AM AKDT
Courtesy of the artist
Every month, we ask some of our favorite public-radio hosts to share the one new song they can't get enough of. This month, our panel came up with an eclectic mix of new music that includes tracks from Swedish R&B singer Seinabo Sey, rising L.A. country star Sam Outlaw, young New York rapper-producer Bishop Nehru and more. Hear all the picks below.

Seinabo Sey
Eva Tedesjö / Courtesy of the artist
The Weepies.
/ Courtesy of the artist
The Chemical Brothers.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sam Outlaw.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Gay Nineties.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Coliseum.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Bishop Nehru appears on the cover of <em>Nehruvia: The Nehruvian EP</em>.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Elvis Depressedly.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Rhodes.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Moses Sumney.
Brandon Hines / Courtesy of the artist

