© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Listen: 'Farewell Transmission: The Music Of Jason Molina'

By Stephen Thompson
Published April 13, 2014 at 7:03 PM AKDT
<em>Farewell Transmission: The Music of Jason </em><em>Molina </em>comes out April 22.
Steve Gullick
/
Courtesy of the artist
<em>Farewell Transmission: The Music of Jason </em><em>Molina </em>comes out April 22.

Jason Molina never sang to — or for — the many. The singer-songwriter, who died last year at 39, gave voice to despair and solitude, and to a lonely pursuit of the comfort and strength necessary to face each day. Whether he performed as Songs: Ohia, Magnolia Electric Co or Jason Molina, his big, yearning voice encountered only a small but intense cult following that heard in him a crucial combination of fatalism and fighting spirit.

Like many whose fan bases run narrow but deep, Molina was widely beloved by musicians; anyone who's ever tried to channel the blues would know how pure his were. Within the last year, Molina has already inspired two double-length tribute albums, each intended to help his family and spread word of his work. Both, while naturally uneven in execution, nicely convey the sturdiness of Molina's songcraft — not to mention his considerable gift for quotable melancholy.

Farewell Transmission: The Music of Jason Molina is the newer of the two collections — the other is last year's Weary Engine Blues — with proceeds split between the singer's family and a charity called MusiCares, which battles Molina's twin demons of alcoholism and depression. In 27 songs and just less than two hours, it provides a fine overview of the singer's best-known work, highlighted by My Morning Jacket's suitably epic take on the title track.

Given the reverence in which Molina's work is held, it's no surprise that Farewell Transmission rarely strays far from the singer's original intentions, though it's intriguing to hear Squares recast the almost impossibly desolate "Get Out Get Out Get Out" as a bold rock song. Molina's former bandmates even come together as Memorial Electric Company to perform a new track, "Arm in Arm," as well as to tackle the unrecorded Molina song "Trouble in Mind (Fade to Blue)." Between the incredible source material and a fine assortment of contributors — including Sarah Jaffe, Murder by Death, Catherine Irwin, Wooden Wand and another past Molina collaborator, Will Johnson of Centro-MaticFarewell Transmission marks a fine way to both celebrate a great career and mourn a man for whom mournfulness was stitched into the fabric of his art.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)