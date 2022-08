Over the years, musicians from Stan Getz to Herb Alpert to David Byrne have felt the lure of Brazilian music. World music DJ Betto Arcos just got back from a trip to Brazil, where he gorged on new sounds, and he's been kind enough to bring some of them back to share with All Things Considered. Hear his conversation with host Arun Rath at the audio link.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.