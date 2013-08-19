New Music: Nine Inch Nails, Earl Sweatshirt, Juana Molina, More

All Songs Considered co-host Robin Hilton has been feeling a little dazed and confused lately, so host Bob Boilen gives him a "sonic hug" with a new song from the Austin, Texas rock band The Octopus Project. Robin follows with a surprising cut from the first new Nine Inch Nails album in five years. NPR's Sami Yenigun brings a healthy dose of dance beats from Seven Davis Jr. and NPR Music's Frannie Kelley shares a new cut from Earl Sweatshirt, whom she calls the "strangest and most cerebral" member of the L.A.-based hip-hop collective Odd Future. Robin offers up the alluring beats and soundscapes of the former Argentinian actress and comedian Juana Molina and we close with a new cut from The Goldberg Sisters, a.k.a. Adam Goldberg, the actor and musician known for his role (among others) in the 1993 movie Dazed And Confused.

