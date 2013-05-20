Germany May Have Paid A Price For Its Financial Power

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Germany paid a price for asserting its financial power. Germans, more than others, had to finance bailouts for countries like Greece, and imposed austerity measures in return. Those who disapprove may have struck back. People across the continent and beyond watched the Eurovision song contest.

The audience votes on the winner, and acts from Denmark won this year. But the German entry finished near the bottom, with most countries giving the Germans no points at all.