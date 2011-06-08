© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Five Songs For Sharks That Like AC/DC

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 8, 2011 at 11:37 AM AKDT
According to a charter boat operator in South Australia, sharks really like AC/DC. This makes perfect sense.
But of course I want to think about a headbanging, air-guitaring shark with long hair. That quote singlehandedly made my day. Reportedly, Waller plans to expand the playlist to include Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Ozzy Osbourne and Wolfmother, which are all excellent choices. But here are five more recent metal albums to vibrate shark-infested waters.

