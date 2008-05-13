From Sweeper to Capitol Hill Staffer, 'Step By Step'

For six decades, Bertie Bowman has worked on Capitol Hill. He began as a 13-year-old sweeping the steps, and now he is the hearing scheduler for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In between, he forged friendships with some of the most prominent members of the Senate.

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks to Bowman about those experiences, which he has recorded in a new memoir, Step by Step.

