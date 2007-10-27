'Dog Whisperer' Implores Owners To Reclaim Pack

On his popular program on the National Geographic Channel, Cesar Millan, known to frustrated pet owners as "The Dog Whisperer," encourages people to stop treating their dogs like babies and to reclaim their position as the pack leader in the house.

Millan grew up in Mexico and says people in Third World countries have a more natural relationship with dogs. That's why, he says, their dogs behave.

When he first came to the U.S., Millan says, he was amazed to find that many Americans treat their dogs more like children than animals. He was equally amazed at what that does to their dogs' behavior.

With that in mind, Millan has written a new guide to help dog owners reclaim their proper position in the household — and in their lives; it's called Be the Pack Leader.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.