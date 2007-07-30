Author Takes Fresh Look at 'Land of Lincoln'

Andrew Ferguson is senior editor at The Weekly Standard and a self-described Abraham Lincoln buff. His book Land of Lincoln: Adventures in Abe's America, takes a look at how the icon is remembered today.

Ferguson tells Steve Inskeep that in recent years, many Americans have tried to co-opt Lincoln to bolster their own causes, focusing on his faith, his mental health and his sexual orientation.

