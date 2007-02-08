Jim Harrison's Legends of Lyrical Fiction
An almost mythic American author from the upper Midwest, Jim Harrison writes about big themes that could be called Hemingwayesque: land, death, and life.
Harrison has won a cult following for his lyrical fiction, which includes Dalva; Legends of the Fall; for which he wrote the film adaptation; and Wolf, which was also adapted for Hollywood. Harrison, 69, has also written books of poetry, essays and a memoir.
His new novel is a redemption story about a Chippewa-Finnish man dying of Lou Gherig's disease: Returning to Earth.
Corrected: February 8, 2007 at 8:00 PM AKST
The audio for this story incorrectly locates Jim Harrison's place of birth. He was born in Grayling, Mich., which is in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula.