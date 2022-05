Local volunteers in North Platte, Neb., greeted and fed millions of soldiers and sailors who passed through the small town during World War II. Bob Greene tells the story of brief train stops that meant so much to the troops -- and locals -- in a new book, Once Upon a Town, which he discusses with Morning Edition host Bob Edwards. (7:19) (Once upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen, is available from William Morrow & Co; ISBN: 00600

Copyright 2002 NPR